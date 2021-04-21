AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

TOMORROW morning, AFL Media star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards will bring you our new podcast, AFL Daily.

Get the jump on other AFL fans each weekday morning as Barrett and Edwards set the agenda on footy's biggest stories.

When the AFL Daily podcast drops at 7.30am AEST Monday to Friday, you'll get the latest footy news and views, plus a look ahead to the big issues and events set to shape the AFL landscape each day.

>> Be sure to tune in tomorrow as AFL Daily brings you exclusive details of the round nine and 10 fixture

But here's a taste of what's to come. Have a listen to the pilot episode below.

In this episode...

0.23 - Collingwood leadership in crisis

3.06 - Buckley's 'cop out' response to De Goey and Howe phone use

6.00 - Collingwood's board instability

9.10 - The Dangerfield Show

11.29 - AFLW Best and Fairest wrap

13.37 - The future of the AFLW competition