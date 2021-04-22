IF the training wheels on the Teague Train were removed ... THEN. Picture: AFL Media

WITH the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season up and running, naturally, Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors is also up and about.

So what's Damo saying about your club? What's he saying about the AFL? Check it out.

IF ...

he was given an AFL lifeline by the Crows via the NAB AFL Rookie Draft after the 2019 season ...

THEN ...

fair to say Ben Keays has grasped it. Always love the second-chance stories.

IF ..

I was slightly concerned about this mob in the first four rounds ...

THEN ...

not any more. Forget the opposition (Essendon) in round five, the Lions of 2019-20 were officially back.

IF ...

the training wheels on the Teague Train were removed some time ago ...

THEN ...

maybe they're being screwed back on. Woosha bobbing up out of nowhere on the club's books as a paid mentor, five weeks into a new season, is an interesting move.

Carlton assistant coach John Worsfold speaks to his players in round 22, 2000. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

it took Mark Korda two-and-a-half months and a whole lot of negative publicity to finally be identified as Eddie's replacement ...

THEN ...

don’t for a minute think this presidency thing has been resolved. Cue the Jaws music for Jeff Browne's next move.

Collingwood president Mark Korda outside Magpies HQ in April, 2021. Picture: collingwoodfc.com.au

IF ...

the Pies have their injury concerns for the big Anzac Day game ...

THEN ...

so too the Bombers. Ridley, arguably the best player at the club and last season's best and fairest winner, the latest to be sidelined after a concussion last week.

IF ...

Nat Fyfe doesn’t have anything more to prove as a footballer ...

THEN ...

he will anyway. Looming as a very dangerous permanent forward. Kicked 0.6 two weeks ago. Against North this weekend, that could easily by 6.0.

IF ...

the Danger Show is unfortunately off the airwaves for a while ...

THEN ...

the Geelong storyline is in desperate need of a new hero. Perfect timing for Jeremy Cameron's Cats' debut on the home stage, provided he is fully fit.

IF ...

the inaugural AFL win for the Suns came on this very day – April 23 – 10 years ago ...

THEN ...

the fact that just 52 victories have followed it is concerning for the Suns and the entire industry. Of more immediate worry is the 1-4 scoreline of 2021.

IF ...

the Giants were going to take the Level 10 Belt-'Em-Up attitude into Friday night's game against the Bulldogs ...

THEN ...

they would've left big Mummy in the 22. Maybe it'll only reach Level 9.

IF ...

you've won just one match, by just one point, in 2021 ...

THEN ...

there won't be many better opportunities than the Crows in Launceston on Sunday.

IF ...

the comparisons with Dusty have been coming fortnightly if not weekly for a season and five matches now ...

THEN ...

no better way for Trac to make it a daily consideration than a massive performance in the Anzac Day eve match. Backing him in.

IF ...

the past two matches have at least been a form of OK ...

THEN ...

the sobering fact is this: the Roos have lost 19 of their past 20 matches.

IF ...

you add the actual style and energy of play to the scorelines of last season (15-4 in 2020) and this year (4-1) ...

THEN ...

this team is the most must-watch in the entire competition, every single game.

IF ...

Dusty takes his talents into the stratosphere seemingly every time the stakes are at their highest ...

THEN ...

watch him go there again in Saturday night's Anzac Day eve match against the Dees. It'll be the biggest AFL crowd since the 2019 Grand Final, the Dees think they're a chance, Trac is being compared with him. That's more than Dusty needs.

IF ...

Rowan Marshall returning is a major positive ...

THEN ...

only when Paddy Ryder joins him will the Saints be a proper chance of retrieving this seemingly already-doomed season.

IF ...

the Dangerfield injury news was a huge morale jolter ...

THEN ...

big Bud's latest breakdown sapped even more excitement from the 2021 season. Bud was building up to something very special. At least it wasn't a pre-existing problem, and should be fixed in a month.

IF ...

you're following the home-away-home-away-home trend ...

THEN ...

another loss coming the Eagles' way, this time against the Cats at the Cattery. The only way to stop the negative narrative they loathe is to win away from Optus Stadium.

IF ...

the siren at the Giants' "home ground" at Manuka Oval on Friday night sounds more like the ding-ding-ding of a boxing bell ...

THEN ...

the Bulldogs won’t be surprised. They're ready.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

I was bored Thursday night ...

THEN ...

I'm pretty sure I wasn't the only one. Desperately missed the Thursday night footy hit. Gonna be a looooong seven weeks before it returns.