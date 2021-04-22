AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

AFL MEDIA star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards are here to bring you our newest podcast, AFL Daily.

Get the jump on other AFL fans each weekday morning as Barrett and Edwards set the agenda on footy's biggest stories.

>> LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST BELOW

AFL Daily will drop at 7.30am AEST Monday to Friday for you to get the latest footy news and and look ahead to the big issues that are set to shape the AFL landscape.

In today's episode, Nat and Damo discuss issues with the medical sub rule, wonder if revered Melbourne veteran Nathan Jones (who plays his 300th game on Saturday) is keeping someone out of the team, look at the problems with David Teague and his Blues, plus heaps more.

Tune in NOW ...

In this episode ...

0:30 – How the medical sub was introduced

0:56 - Did AFL's footy boss Steve Hocking rush in the sub rule?

1:53 - Jordan De Goey's round five substitution

3:14 - Clubs may use the rule differently and the possibility of it being used tactically

6:28 - The 'training wheels' are back on the Teague Train

7:15 - Damo's views on mentors in footy

8:49 - Nathan Jones' impact since 2019

10:04 - Melbourne's selection squeeze

11:23 - Increased crowd capacity in time for Anzac Day matches