JEREMY Cameron will make his long-awaited debut for Geelong on Saturday, called up to play his first game at GMHBA Stadium against West Coast.

The big-money off-season recruit has battled hamstring problems since moving to the Cats and is one of two changes for the team that will be missing injured Patrick Dangerfield to play the Eagles.

Mark O'Connor will also return.

Sydney has made a whopping six changes for its team to play Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium, including the omission of youngster Logan McDonald, Braeden Campbell and last week's sub Dylan Stephens.

Lance Franklin is missing with bone bruising, along with ruckman Tom Hickey and full-back Tom McCartin, but the Swans have regained the services of young gun Isaac Heeney and rugged third-year midfielder James Rowbottom, both back from injury.

Heeney returns after just one week on the sidelines after breaking his hand against Essendon in round four. He was expected to be out for up to a month.

The Suns have recalled defenders Charlie Ballard (ankle) and Sean Lemmens (concussion), after both missed one match.

Steven May has bolstered Melbourne's team for its Anzac Day Eve blockbuster against Richmond, returning from his horror eye injury.

Bayley Fritsch has also overcome a hand injury, while the rampant Tigers have an unchanged 22 from the team that thrashed St Kilda in their last-start.

Brisbane has just one change for the twilight match against Carlton, with Deven Robertson coming in for Jarrod Berry, who was unable to overcome an adductor strain.

The Blues have given Liam Stocker an opportunity to impress, with Paddy Dow and Matt Kennedy among the omissions.

In the final match of the day, in front of no spectators at Optus Stadium, North Melbourne has Cam Zurhaar and Luke Davies-Uniacke back in its team, while Fremantle has lost Adam Cerra to an ankle injury.

Saturday, April 24

Geelong v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Cameron, M.O'Connor

Out: P.Dangerfield (ankle), S.De Koning (omitted), J.Clark (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Clark (unused)

WEST COAST

In: Nil

Out: J.Kennedy (ankle)

Last week's sub: J.Jones (unused)

Gold Coast v Sydney at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Ballard, S.Lemmens

Out: D.MacPherson (omitted), J.Harbrow (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Flanders (unused)

SYDNEY

In: K.Brand, I.Heeney, C.Sinclair, J.Rowbottom, H.McLean

Out: L.McDonald (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted), B.Campbell (omitted), T.McCartin (hamstring), L.Franklin (knee), T.Hickey (knee)

Last week's sub: D.Stephens (replaced T.Hickey)

Carlton v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: D.Cuningham, L.Stocker

Out: T.Williamson (omitted), M.Kennedy (omitted), P.Dow (omitted)

Last week's sub: P.Dow (unused)

BRISBANE

In: D.Robertson

Out: J.Berry (adductor), T.Berry (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (replaced J.Berry)

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, B.Fritsch

Out: H.Petty (omitted), T.Sparrow (omitted), M.Brown (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (unused)

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: J.Ross (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)

Fremantle v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.15pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: A.Cerra (ankle)

Last week's sub: M.Crowden (replaced A.Cerra)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Zurhaar, L.Davies-Uniacke, C.Menadue

Out: B.Scott (omitted), K.Hayden (hamstring), A.Hall (concussion), C.Lazzaro (managed)

Last week's sub: C.Taylor (replaced A.Hall)