The Rubens will perform as part of the pre-game entertainment for the 2021 ANZAC Day match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on Sunday. Photo: Cybele Malinowski

THE AFL is pleased to announce Australian alternative-rock pop powerhouse The Rubens will perform as part of the pre-game entertainment for the annual ANZAC Day match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on Sunday.

Releasing their fourth album 0202 in February this year, The Rubens reached #1 on the ARIA Album Chart, marking their first #1 record in their decade long career.

The Rubens have gained success both domestically and internationally throughout their career, claiming a host of awards including the number one spot in Triple J Hottest 100 chart of 2015 for their single “Hoops”, four platinum singles and a platinum and gold album, multiple appearances in the ARIA Singles Chart and a nomination for the J Award for Album of the Year following the release of their debut album 'The Rubens'.

Currently on their biggest Australian headline tour yet, The Rubens said they were excited to be part of the AFL’s traditional ANZAC Day match.

"We are stoked to be involved in such a massive occasion, held on such a momentous day. We can’t wait to see you all at The G."

The traditional ANZAC Day motorcade parade will return to the MCG in 2021 with football fans able to acknowledge the sacrifices of past and present service men and women from the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Australian Army, Royal Australian Airforce, and Operation Bushfire Assist.

After performing to an empty MCG in 2020, the Ode of Remembrance and Last Post will be conducted for the ANZAC Day Official observance ceremony, while both the Collingwood and Essendon Football Clubs will run through a joint banner as a symbol of unity.

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said she was proud to have a longstanding Australian act involved in the AFL’s ANZAC Day ceremony at the MCG.

"We’re thrilled to have another wonderful Australian band in The Rubens perform at the MCG as part of our 2021 ANZAC Day celebrations," Ms Rogers said.

"ANZAC Day is a special occasion for all Australians so we’re proud to welcome back fans to AFL venues across the country to stand as one to acknowledge and pay our respects to our past and present service men and women."

>> Please help support veterans and their families in time of need. Donate online at anzacappeal.com.au

Following the Victorian State Government’s decision to return to 85 per cent capacity crowds, a further 10,000 tickets will now be released at 1:00pm AEST today, Friday April 23 across General Public, Club and AFL Members and MCC Members for the sold-out ANZAC Day match at the MCG.Tickets will be available via Ticketek.

The Toyota AFL Premiership Season Round Six ANZAC Day match between Collingwood and Essendon will be broadcast LIVE on Channel 7 and available to watch on FOX Footy and Kayo.

2021 ANZAC Day pre-match schedule

12:30pm: Gates open

2:08pm: Army Band to perform (Ponsford stage)

2:31pm: Motorcade of Veterans

2.40pm: The Rubens to perform (Ponsford stage)

2.52pm: Umpires enter arena & Match day ball presentation

2:57pm: Teams enter arena

3.08pm: Anzac Day Official Observance Ceremony

3.18pm: Coin toss

3.20pm: Match commences