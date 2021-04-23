ONE OF the great modern-day rivalries is set to erupt again when Greater Western Sydney takes on the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval in Canberra from 7.50pm AEST.

The Giants have finally got their season going after a sluggish start and are fresh off back-to-back wins ... but they are running into the white-hot Dogs who are yet to lose a game in 2021.

>>NO LATE CHANGES

SUBS: Tanner Bruhn (GWS) and Lachie McNeil (WB)

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins

The Bulldogs will start the game as clear favourites but often the script is torn up when these two teams take off the gloves. One thing is certain, however, the AFL's favourite antagonist, and Giants' stand-in skipper Toby Greene, will be everywhere and under everyone's skin.

Forgotten midfielder Lin Jong comes into Luke Beveridge's team, but Patrick Lipinski, Lewis Young and last week's debutant Jordon Sweet have been dumped.

Bailey Williams (collarbone) and Lachie McNeil (rested) are also out, while last week's medical substitute Ben Cavarra has been overlooked from the squad altogether.

IT'S JUST ON THE WHOLE TIME Why this rivalry got so hot

Premiership defender Zaine Cordy is back for his first game of the season, and the Dogs will be boosted by the returns of Stefan Martin, Laitham Vandermeer and All-Australian defender Caleb Daniel.

The Giants have named Harry Perryman after he was struck down by glandular fever, and Matthew Flynn is a confirmed starter to replace veteran ruckman Shane Mumford.

Sam Reid will miss with a hamstring injury, while ex-Docker and Demon Jesse Hogan has been listed as an emergency as he searches for his first game for the club.