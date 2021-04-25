ADELAIDE will be hoping its inexperience at UTAS Stadium won't be a factor in its clash against Hawthorn in Launceston today.
The Crows haven't played at the venue since 2010 - when it was known as Aurora Stadium.
Just five current Adelaide players have taken to the field in Launceston previously, with only four of those players available for selection this week with captain Rory Sloane out injured with a detached retina.
ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins
The Crows are set to unveil their highest-ever draft pick, with 200cm Riley Thilthorpe named in Adelaide's side for the first time. The former No.2 pick's debut is highly anticipated, but coach Matthew Nicks urged fans to temper their expectations.
The seventh-placed Crows will be hoping to stay inside the top eight, and bank another win to go 4-2 in 2021 after a disappointing campaign last season.
The Hawks are still scratching around for their second win of the season, after four consecutive losses following their buzzer-beater win against Essendon in round one.
FROM FINALS TO BOTTOM FOUR How Hawks, Crows are rebuilding their lists
The League's leading goalkicker Taylor Walker is expected to play despite suffering a low-grade calf injury during Adelaide's round five loss against Fremantle.
The in-form Walker has kicked 22 goals so far this season, managing two against the Dockers despite playing through injury.
>> Please help support veterans and their families in time of need. Donate online at anzacappeal.com.au
Minimising his impact will be key for Hawthorn to come away from the clash with the four points.
Hawthorn v Adelaide at University of Tasmania Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Finn Maginness
Adelaide: Tom Lynch