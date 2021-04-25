ADELAIDE will be hoping its inexperience at UTAS Stadium won't be a factor in its clash against Hawthorn in Launceston today.

The Crows haven't played at the venue since 2010 - when it was known as Aurora Stadium.

Just five current Adelaide players have taken to the field in Launceston previously, with only four of those players available for selection this week with captain Rory Sloane out injured with a detached retina.

The Crows are set to unveil their highest-ever draft pick, with 200cm Riley Thilthorpe named in Adelaide's side for the first time. The former No.2 pick's debut is highly anticipated, but coach Matthew Nicks urged fans to temper their expectations.

The seventh-placed Crows will be hoping to stay inside the top eight, and bank another win to go 4-2 in 2021 after a disappointing campaign last season.

The Hawks are still scratching around for their second win of the season, after four consecutive losses following their buzzer-beater win against Essendon in round one.

FROM FINALS TO BOTTOM FOUR How Hawks, Crows are rebuilding their lists

The League's leading goalkicker Taylor Walker is expected to play despite suffering a low-grade calf injury during Adelaide's round five loss against Fremantle.

Riley Thilthorpe has a drink at Adelaide training on February 4, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The in-form Walker has kicked 22 goals so far this season, managing two against the Dockers despite playing through injury.

Minimising his impact will be key for Hawthorn to come away from the clash with the four points.

Hawthorn v Adelaide at University of Tasmania Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Finn Maginness

Adelaide: Tom Lynch