WEST Coast can make a serious statement today when it takes on a sputtering Geelong at GMHBA Stadium from 1.45pm AEST.

While the Eagles and the Cats have both banked three wins for the season, the latter has been underwhelming and, in some cases, lucky during games this season.

Injuries and suspensions have taken their toll on the Cats and they will again be without their superstar Patrick Dangerfield who is having surgery on a nasty ankle injury.

THE KELLY DEAL UNPACKED How a gun mid helped Jezza get to Geelong

But they are unveiling boom recruit Jeremy Cameron for his first game in the hoops and again have the chance to live up to their billing as a pre-season flag favourite.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R6: Geelong v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Cats and Eagles at GMHBA stadium

As well as Cameron, re-born tagger Mark O'Connor comes into the team, while Jordan Clark (unused sub last week) and Sam De Koning are out.

West Coast will be without veteran forward Josh Kennedy (ankle) but is otherwise unchanged from the team that defeated Collingwood in round five.

>> Please help support veterans and their families in time of need. Donate online at anzacappeal.com.au

The game marks former Cat Tim Kelly's return to GMHBA stadium for the first time, despite joining West Coast at the end of 2019.