In this week's Nine things we learned, we discover that Damien Hardwick might need to change things up over the next month and Carlton's captain isn't the best player in his team for the first time in years.

1. The panic button isn't far away at Tigerland

Damien Hardwick is not about to sound the alarm at Punt Road, but after three losses in the past four weeks, it is not far away. The reigning back-to-back premiers are off the boil, as evidenced in their 34-point loss to Melbourne on Saturday night. They have injury concerns – Dustin Martin, Dion Prestia, Kane Lambert and Nick Vlastuin will all be out of action for next Friday's clash with the Western Bulldogs – and they're not playing at the level of which we have become accustomed from the brilliance of the past four years. Hardwick and the Tigers will back in their system which has proved so successful, but will need to lift several cogs to take it up to the red-hot Dogs. - Callum Twomey

2. Move over, Cripps. Walsh is now Carlton's top dog

Patrick Cripps has been the Blues' main man for a few years now, but it's time the mantle is passed on to emerging superstar Sam Walsh. It's hard to believe the 2019 NAB AFL Rising Star is still only 20 years of age with the level he is playing at. Against the Lions on Saturday he amassed a massive 33 disposals (10 contested), five clearances and stepped up to kick a cracking goal in the second term to briefly halt the Lions' charge. Cripps still racked up 25, but only had four kicks and failed to assert himself on the match. Walsh is now averaging 30.5 possessions a game and is on track for his maiden All-Australian blazer in just his third season. - Ben Sutton

3. The young Swans have lost their spark

After demolishing Richmond at the MCG in round three and continuing a perfect start against Essendon the following week, Sydney was 'must see' viewing and the competition's most exciting team. In the space of two matches the Swans have come back to the field with a thud. Despite missing some key pillars against Gold Coast through injury, there was no excuse as they looked flat and lacked the dare that characterised their exhilarating first month. Coach John Longmire questioned his team's "hardness and competing", and combined with basic skill errors, it led to a poor showing. Sydney would love to find its spark again ahead of hosting Geelong on Saturday night. - Michael Whiting

4. The Dons took too long to make Parish move

Darcy Parish as a midfielder … who'd have thought? After playing its former No.5 draft pick as a forward for much of his first five seasons in the senior system, Parish cemented his place as one of the club's most valuable players – as an onballer, no less – in a thrilling Anzac Day victory on Sunday. Parish won 42 disposals, nine clearances, nine score involvements, seven inside 50s, had 619m gained, kicked two goals and had two goal assists against Collingwood to deservedly claim the Anzac Day Medal for best on ground. Parish was tireless and combative, but had the polish to consistently make the most of his prolific work in the midfield. He complemented Zach Merrett and Andrew McGrath brilliantly, and had the engine to still be the team's most important contributor deep into the final term. Even when Dylan Shiel returns, long may Parish in the midfield continue. - Riley Beveridge

5. Forward shootout shows future is bright for Hawks, Crows

Like a scene out of 1988 Brat Pack western Young Guns, Sunday's Tassie showdown was a shootout between a couple of future stars. In a glimpse of things to come for two currently struggling clubs, Riley Thilthorpe slotted five goals – the most by any Crow on debut – while fifth-game Hawk Jacob Koschitzke booted five of his own in the Hawks' three-point win. Koschitzke sprayed a couple of late shots for a sixth that would have sealed the game, while Thilthorpe lost a one-on-one contest in the final minute that may have stolen a win for Adelaide. Neither grabbed their hero moment this time, but you can't help but think they'll have plenty more in the future. - Howard Kimber

6. Sharp 'Shooter' never more valuable for inaccurate Dockers

With the Dockers yet to kick more goals than behinds in a game, and captain Nat Fyfe misfiring so far this season, players who can take their chances are like gold for coach Justin Longmuir. When the misses started to mount late in the third quarter against North Melbourne on Saturday night, there were three who stood up – Sean Darcy (1.0), Lachie Schultz (4.0) and Michael Walters (1.0). Schultz has kicked 10.2 from five games this season, and his 50m set shot late in the third quarter was another example of his ability to convert difficult chances. 'Shooter', as he is known, is technically a rookie, but he is entrenched in the Docker' best side now. Longmuir will hope his efficiency – and that of brilliant veteran David Mundy (3.0) – can be matched by others so the Dockers can capitalise on the big gains they are making further afield. - Nathan Schmook

7. Rejuvenated Motlop is again an important cog in Port's imposing attack

Port Adelaide has proven itself to be one of the most exciting and attacking teams in the competition, with Charlie Dixon, Orazio Fantasia and Mitch Georgiades all winning plenty of praise for their exploits in front of goal. But on Sunday, Steven Motlop showed he was still a danger for opposition coaches to worry about. The veteran helped set up the 54-point victory for Port Adelaide with two important first-term goals, and finished with three goals from 13 disposals. After managing only five goals across the first five rounds, it was a strong return to form for Motlop, whose class will hold the Power in good stead come the pointy end of the season. - Luke Michael

8. Wounded Dogs have the depth to cover injury blows

The Bulldogs were challenged by their fiercest rivals GWS but kicked nine goals in the last term to pass their latest test. They’ll face tougher examinations in the coming weeks, especially now that injuries are starting to bite. But the deepest midfield in the competition showed it will be able to cover the loss of Josh Dunkley (shoulder) and the luckless Lin Jong (hamstring), especially with capable alternatives like Patrick Lipinkski, Rhylee West and Will Hayes ready to step in. Tim English (concussion) will be missed in the forward line, where he has been part of a triple tall threat with Aaron Naughton and Josh Bruce. But the Bulldogs' rich list of replacements includes No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, who is in line for a debut after kicking five goals in the VFL. A growing injury list is a concern for the ladder leaders, but the test of squad depth is one the Dogs look perfectly primed to pass. - Martin Pegan

9. The Cats are as happy as Gary

On an individual level, the big winner out of Jeremy Cameron's move to Geelong may well be Gary Rohan. While he does have the occasional dominant game out of the blue, the inclusion of Cameron for the first time meant the forward-line pecking order has shifted. Before Jeremy McGovern's groin injury forced him from the field late in the second, Rohan had been stood by Brad Sheppard, and was able to get a clean run and jump at the footy while Tom Barrass and McGovern were occupied by Tom Hawkins and Cameron. Rohan finished with 13 disposals, seven score involvements, six marks and 3.1 in the thumping win over the Eagles. - Sarah Black