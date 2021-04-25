North Melbourne skipper Jack Ziebell in action against the Western Bulldogs on Good Friday. Picture: AFL Photos

SCORES over 2000 were the norm for most coaches this round after lacklustre performances last week. Big scores were helped by a big captain score of 159 (x2) for those who picked Jack Macrae.

The highest score for round six was a massive 2416 from Michael’s team Gumby’s Finest. He nailed 13 Fantasy tons from his on-field squad of 22 (including 101 from Jacob Koschitzke on his bench) to win the round.

Round six saw 19 scores of 130 or more, the most for the season.

Unfortunately, the round wasn’t without its challenges. Josh Dunkley (100) has a shoulder issue while Dustin Martin (25) was subbed out and will miss round seven through concussion protocols.

Lachie Neale (83) will undergo surgery on his ankle after injuring it against Carlton.

Hopefully coaches will be able to make good out of bad situations with trades as there are many fallen premiums to jump on at the moment.

Fantasy Pig of the week

Could there be a more Fantasy-friendly role in footy? Jack Ziebell (170) is having a career best year in his 13th season off the back of a new role in the back line. Last week he played-on 13 times when kicking in to get a bonus 39 points, in round six he gained a bonus 24 points from playing on. Ziebell’s 14 marks and 32 kicks made him the No.1 forward and also defender in Fantasy after gaining DEF status last week.

Honourable mentions

Those who went with Jack Macrae (159) as their vice captain would have been stoked with his return using the captaincy loophole as the second-highest scorer of the round. He’s now the highest scoring player of 2021. Fantasy Draft coaches with Ben Keays (156) and Darcy Parish (150) have seen their guys hit the ceiling of which they are capable. Lachie Ash (146) and newly named defender Dyson Heppell (142) knocked up epic scores to be handy DEF options for their Fantasy coaches.

TOP SCORERS – R6

Jack Ziebell (170) Jack Macrae (159) Ben Keays (156) Darcy Parish (150) Mitch Duncan (146) Josh Kennedy – SYD (146) Lachie Ash (146) Seb Ross (145) Caleb Serong (143) Touk Miller (142) Callum Mills (142) Dyson Heppell (142) Christian Salem (141) Christian Petracca (137) Karl Amon (136)

Cash cows of the round

The best player with a starting price under-$270k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

The votes for round six:

5 – Tom Powell (102) North Melbourne, MID/FWD

Enjoying his best game of the season, Powell collected 25 disposals, eight marks and three tackles running through the Roos’ midfield. He’s been a reliable performer this year with an average of 76. This is Powell’s first Fantasy ton after averaging 119 in the SANFL U18s last year.

4 – Jacob Koschitzke (101) Hawthorn, DEF/FWD

A five-goal haul with nine marks saw Kosi crack his first Fantasy ton.

3 – Riley Thilthorpe (94) Adelaide, RUC/FWD

Awesome on debut to boot five. Didn’t mind a double cobra celebration either.

2 – Chad Warner (93) Sydney Swans, MID/FWD

Fourth score over 90 this year. Sure knows how to rack them up!

1 – Connor Menadue (81) North Melbourne, DEF

Enjoyed a solid return of 18 disposals in his second game with the Roos.

LEADERBOARD: Chad Warner 13, Errol Gulden 11, Tom Powell 10, Matthew Flynn 8, James Jordan 7, Daniel McKenzie 5, Jy Farrar 5.

Rage trades

Jordan Clark (22) – Sometimes decisions are made on holding players based on their projected price changes. Clark was named sub, came on for 22 minutes and dropped cash.

Dustin Martin (25) – It wasn’t his night to begin with as Dusty managed just eight disposals and one tackle. The week off with concussion means he’s an easy trade.

Finlay Macrae (26) – The must-have rookie of the week had just nine disposals and a disappointing score for those who needed to play him on field.

Brad Crouch (49) – For a player who has averaged more than 100 a couple of times, Crouch’s scores have been similar to the Saints’ efforts this year.

Caleb Daniel (55) – If you held the helmeted one, a return of just 55 points was a let-down in a game that saw some massive scores.

Patrick Cripps (69) – ‘Crippa’ needs to get the ball on the boot a bit more with 21 handballs that could have been turned into kicks to boost his score.

