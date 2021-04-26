EIGHT players were rewarded with perfect 10s from the coaches this week as the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award heats up.
Fremantle veteran David Mundy continued his outstanding start to the season to leapfrog Melbourne skipper Max Gawn at the top of the leaderboard.
But there are a host of stars hot on their hammer, including Jack Macrae, Ollie Wines and Christian Salem.
Check out who polled in round six from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs
8 Jack Macrae (WB)
8 Adam Treloar (WB)
4 Toby Greene (GWS)
4 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
3 Tom Liberatore (WB)
2 Alex Keath (WB)
1 Josh Dunkley (WB)
Geelong v West Coast
10 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
5 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
5 Jack Henry (GEEL)
3 Rhys Stanley (GEEL)
3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Lachie Henderson (GEEL)
2 Gary Rohan (GEEL)
Gold Coast v Sydney
10 Touk Miller (GCFC)
7 Ben King (GCFC)
7 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
4 Nick Holman (GCFC)
2 Josh Kennedy (SYD)
Carlton v Brisbane
10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
8 Harrison McKay (CARL)
6 Dayne Zorko (BL)
4 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
1 Ed Curnow (CARL)
Melbourne v Richmond
10 Christian Salem (MELB)
7 Christian Petracca (MELB)
6 Jake Lever (MELB)
3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Tom McDonald (MELB)
Fremantle v North Melbourne
10 David Mundy (FRE)
7 Nat Fyfe (FRE)
5 Caleb Serong (FRE)
4 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)
4 Lachie Schultz (FRE)
Hawthorn v Adelaide
10 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)
7 Ben Keays (ADEL)
6 Jacob Koschitzke (HAW)
5 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)
2 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
Collingwood v Essendon
10 Darcy Parish (ESS)
8 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ESS)
4 Peter Wright (ESS)
3 Jayden Laverde (ESS)
3 Zach Merrett (ESS)
1 Jack Crisp (COLL)
1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
Port Adelaide v St Kilda
10 Ollie Wines (PORT)
6 Karl Amon (PORT)
6 Tom Jonas (PORT)
4 Orazio Fantasia (PORT)
3 Ryan Burton (PORT)
1 Steven Motlop (PORT)
LEADERBOARD
38 David Mundy FRE
34 Max Gawn MELB
33 Jack Macrae WB
31 Ollie Wines PORT
28 Christian Salem MELB
28 Taylor Walker ADEL
26 Clayton Oliver MELB
25 Hugh McCluggage BL
25 Christian Petracca MELB
24 Jaeger O'Meara HAW
23 Toby Greene GWS
23 Dustin Martin RICH
22 Marcus Bontempelli WB
22 Adam Treloar WB
21 Sam Walsh CARL
20 Zach Merrett ESS
19 Josh Dunkley WB
19 Touk Miller GCFC
18 Travis Boak PORT
18 Rory Laird ADEL
18 Jake Lever MELB