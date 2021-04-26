Melbourne's Christian Petracca celebrates kicking a goal during the round six match against Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

EIGHT players were rewarded with perfect 10s from the coaches this week as the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award heats up.

Fremantle veteran David Mundy continued his outstanding start to the season to leapfrog Melbourne skipper Max Gawn at the top of the leaderboard.

BARRETT It's time for a real crackdown on umpire disrespect

But there are a host of stars hot on their hammer, including Jack Macrae, Ollie Wines and Christian Salem.

Check out who polled in round six from your club below and the full leaderboard at the bottom.

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

8 Jack Macrae (WB)

8 Adam Treloar (WB)

4 Toby Greene (GWS)

4 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

3 Tom Liberatore (WB)

2 Alex Keath (WB)

1 Josh Dunkley (WB)

Geelong v West Coast

10 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

5 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

5 Jack Henry (GEEL)

3 Rhys Stanley (GEEL)

3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Lachie Henderson (GEEL)

2 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

Gold Coast v Sydney

10 Touk Miller (GCFC)

7 Ben King (GCFC)

7 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

4 Nick Holman (GCFC)

2 Josh Kennedy (SYD)

Carlton v Brisbane

10 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

8 Harrison McKay (CARL)

6 Dayne Zorko (BL)

4 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

1 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

1 Ed Curnow (CARL)

Melbourne v Richmond

10 Christian Salem (MELB)

7 Christian Petracca (MELB)

6 Jake Lever (MELB)

3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

2 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Tom McDonald (MELB)

Fremantle v North Melbourne

10 David Mundy (FRE)

7 Nat Fyfe (FRE)

5 Caleb Serong (FRE)

4 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)

4 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

Hawthorn v Adelaide

10 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

7 Ben Keays (ADEL)

6 Jacob Koschitzke (HAW)

5 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)

2 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

Collingwood v Essendon

10 Darcy Parish (ESS)

8 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ESS)

4 Peter Wright (ESS)

3 Jayden Laverde (ESS)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

1 Jack Crisp (COLL)

1 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

Port Adelaide v St Kilda

10 Ollie Wines (PORT)

6 Karl Amon (PORT)

6 Tom Jonas (PORT)

4 Orazio Fantasia (PORT)

3 Ryan Burton (PORT)

1 Steven Motlop (PORT)

LEADERBOARD

38 David Mundy FRE

34 Max Gawn MELB

33 Jack Macrae WB

31 Ollie Wines PORT

28 Christian Salem MELB

28 Taylor Walker ADEL

26 Clayton Oliver MELB

25 Hugh McCluggage BL

25 Christian Petracca MELB

24 Jaeger O'Meara HAW

23 Toby Greene GWS

23 Dustin Martin RICH

22 Marcus Bontempelli WB

22 Adam Treloar WB

21 Sam Walsh CARL

20 Zach Merrett ESS

19 Josh Dunkley WB

19 Touk Miller GCFC

18 Travis Boak PORT

18 Rory Laird ADEL

18 Jake Lever MELB