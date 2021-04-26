Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHO ARE the draft prospects shooting themselves into first-round contention?

After Saturday's AFL Academy match at GMHBA Stadium, the AFL Exchange crew talk about the young guns who will have teams across the country excited about their lofty potential.

Join the team as they also discuss Melbourne's premiership chances, whether the Eagles are flat-track bullies and chat about why a coaching move at Essendon should be applauded by all Bombers fans.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all of the big footy issues in this entertaining episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the not-so-big – delving into the most significant talking points of round six.

In this episode...

2:30 – Can the Demons win the flag?

7:10 – The coaching move at Essendon that could lead to the making of a future star

11:10 – Are the Eagles flat-track bullies?

13:15 – We ask 'Hang On A Second…'

18:00 – Will this weekend play on the mind of several key trade targets?

25:30 – We revisit whether Lance Franklin will make it to 1000 goals

27:45 – We buy and sell anything in footy in 'The Exchange Exchange'

32:25 – Which draftees are shooting themselves up recruiting boards?

37:20 – What are the weirdest sub moments through the season's first six weeks?