GREATER Western Sydney football boss Jason McCartney has been slapped with a $20,000 fine from the AFL after unleashing a 'tirade' at the umpires at half-time during last Friday's clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The AFL confirmed on Tuesday that McCartney had breached AFL Rule 15.2 (approaches to umpires) and said McCartney had accepted responsibility and apologised for his actions.

Witnesses to the incident said that McCartney burst into the umpires' rooms at the break to approach them about what he perceived as incorrect decisions for the Giants during the first half of the club's 39-point loss at Manuka Oval.

Those of us fortunate enough to work at the elite level must set an example in the way we show respect towards those officiating our game - Jason McCartney

The Bulldogs led the free kick count 11-3 at half-time and led the match by just eight points.

AFL football operations manager Steve Hocking said all AFL officials, coaches and players had to set the right example in demonstrating respect for umpires.

"We can never underestimate the impact of the actions of those at AFL level on all levels of the game," Hocking said.

"Whether you are involved in Australian Football at the elite level or the community level, everyone has a responsibility to demonstrate respect towards umpires at all times.

"The rules are clear. Disrespect towards umpires has no place in our game."

By the end of the game the free kick count was 15-16 in favour of the Dogs as they blew the game apart with a nine goal final term.

McCartney said: "I unreservedly apologise and accept responsibility for my actions on Friday night.



"Umpires play a vital role at all levels of our game and those of us fortunate enough to work at the elite level must set an example in the way we show respect towards those officiating our game."