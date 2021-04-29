Adelaide forward Tom Lynch warms up in the changerooms during the Crows' R6 clash with Hawthorn on April 25. Picture: Screenshot

ADELAIDE has ruled out Tom Lynch from Saturday's game against Greater Western Sydney with the forward suffering from ongoing toe soreness.

The club said Lynch's training loads had been considerably reduced in recent weeks and he had required pain killers to play at AFL level.

Lynch was at the centre of Adelaide's medical sub drama during the Crows' clash with Hawthorn and wasn't ready to play when he was needed.

Coach Matthew Nicks said on Monday that the Lynch substitution had been executed exactly as the club had planned, but acknowledged "that it wasn't the best look".





Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Unforgivable: A 'staggering' blunder, Bucks' strange decision Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all of the big stories from round six on Access All Areas

Crows head of football Adam Kelly said: "Tom has been playing through pain and his toe has not improved sufficiently.

"We had hoped lighter training loads, coupled with limited on-field minutes as the medical substitute last weekend, would prove beneficial but unfortunately this has not eventuated."

In other news, emerging defender Will Hamill is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a foot injury.



Hamill rolled his left ankle during the clash with Hawthorn and was subbed out late in the third quarter.