HAWTHORN has suffered a double blow on the eve of its clash with St Kilda, losing Chad Wingard and Jaeger O'Meara to injury, while the Saints, Collingwood and Sydney have all dropped significant names for their round seven clashes.

The Hawks will also hand a debut to exciting young forward Emerson Jeka, who has been rewarded for a blistering start to the VFL season with Box Hill that has yielded 19 goals from four matches.

But his inclusion – along with that of experienced forward Jack Gunston from injury – is soured by the news that Wingard and O'Meara will unfortunately join veteran Shaun Burgoyne on the sidelines.

St Kilda regains veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder for that clash, while Jimmy Webster and Ryan Byrnes have also been selected. However, Ben Long, Jack Lonie and Jake Carlisle have been dropped, while Dan McKenzie is suspended.

Things break under pressure: Ryder on injuries, Mark Thompson St Kilda ruckman Paddy Ryder speaks to Damian Barrett in the lead up to round one of the 2021 season

Collingwood has made five omissions as it aims to resurrect its rapidly fading finals hopes, but will be buoyed by the return of Jordan De Goey, the debut of Caleb Poulter and the inclusions of Chris Mayne and Mark Keane.

That quartet replace Will Kelly, Trey Ruscoe, Tyler Brown, Jay Rantall and Jack Madgen, who have all been omitted as the Pies hope to snap a four-match losing streak that has their season on the brink of collapse.

Gold Coast is unchanged following a rousing victory over Sydney last weekend.

Sydney is another club to drop a host of key youngsters, with Nick Blakey and Braeden Campbell losing their place alongside Kaiden Brand. Experienced duo Sam Reid and George Hewett are injured.

In their place, Tom Hickey makes a shock return early return from a knee injury, with Tom McCartin, Colin O'Riordan and Dylan Stephens also included.

Geelong will make two changes from its 22 for that trip to the SCG, with young pair Jordan Clark and Quinton Narkle returning in place of injured duo Mark O'Connor and Jake Kolodjashnij.

We treat our players like adults: How 'culture' Cats stay at the top Geelong players discuss the culture down at the Cattery, and why balance is so important

Rhys Mathieson will replace Lachie Neale in the Brisbane midfield, with the reigning Brownlow Medal winner set to miss up to two months with a syndesmosis injury sustained last week.

Irish speedster James Madden also comes in for his AFL debut, replacing the hobbled Darcy Gardiner.

Port Adelaide will be without experienced midfielder Travis Boak for that trip to the Gabba, but the red-hot Power do regain big-bodied youngster Sam Powell-Pepper after a period away from the game. Sam Mayes has been omitted.

Adelaide has lost Tom Lynch for its clash with Greater Western Sydney, after the important marking forward was withdrawn due to a toe injury following his controversial appearances as the sub last weekend.

Will Hamill has also been lost with an ankle injury and Darcy Fogarty has been dropped, with the trio replaced by David Mackay, Nick Murray and Sam Berry.

Greater Western Sydney has made four inclusions, led by a club debut for key forward Jesse Hogan and Lachie Whitfield's return from a nasty liver injury, with Sam Reid and Shane Mumford also coming into the team.

Nick Haynes is injured for the Giants, who have also dropped Conor Stone, Matt Flynn, Jake Riccardi and Tanner Bruhn.

Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: M.Keane, C.Poulter, J.De Goey, C.Mayne

Out: T.Ruscoe (omitted), J.Madgen (omitted), T.Brown (omitted), W.Kelly (omitted), J.Rantall (omitted)

New: Caleb Poulter

Last week's sub: Tyler Brown (unused)

GOLD COAST

In:

Out: A.Sexton (omitted)

Last week's sub: Alex Sexton (unused)

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 1.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: D.Mackay, N.Murray, S.Berry

Out: D.Fogarty (omitted), W.Hamill (ankle), T.Lynch (toe), L.Brown (injured)

Last week's sub: Tom Lynch (replaced Will Hamill)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Reid, J.Hogan, S.Mumford, L.Whitfield

Out: C.Stone (omitted), M.Flynn (omitted), J.Riccardi (omitted), T.Bruhn (omitted), N.Haynes (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Tanner Bruhn (replaced Nick Haynes)

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Webster, P.Ryder, R.Byrnes

Out: B.Long (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted), J.Carlisle (omitted), D.McKenzie (suspension)

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel (replaced Bradley Hill)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Gunston, E.Jeka

Out: C.Wingard (soreness), J.O'Meara (soreness), S.Burgoyne (ankle)

New: Emerson Jeka

Last week's sub: Finn Maginness (replaced Shaun Burgoyne)

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: R.Mathieson, J.Madden

Out: L.Neale (ankle), D.Gardiner (concussion), T.Berry (omitted)

New: James Madden

Last week's sub: Tom Berry (replaced Darcy Gardiner)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Powell-Pepper

Out: T.Boak (quad), S.Mayes

Last week's sub: Sam Mayes (unused)

Sydney v Geelong at the SCG, 7.25pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.O'Riordan, T.McCartin, T.Hickey, D.Stephens

Out: K.Brand (omitted), N.Blakey (omitted), B.Campbell (omitted), G.Hewett (concussion), S.Reid (calf)

Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced George Hewett)

GEELONG

In: J.Clark, Q.Narkle

Out: M.O'Connor (hamstring), J.Kolodjashnij (knee)

Last week's sub: Jordan Clark (replaced Jake Kolodjashnij)