WITH just one win to its name for the year, Collingwood is facing a make-or-break game against an injury-hit Gold Coast today at the MCG from 1.45pm AEST.

All odds suggest that Collingwood will simply get this game done, but the Suns have other ideas after turning up the heat last week and putting Sydney to the sword in round six.

Of major concern for Gold Coast, however, is the absence of a legitimate ruckman after they lost former Magpie Jarrod Witts to a season-ending ACL injury.

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins

Elite big man Brodie Grundy will be licking his lips and certainly giving Suns coach Stuart Dew plenty of food for thought.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R7: Collingwood v Gold Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Suns at the MCG

Collingwood has a host of injuries of its own with Jeremy Howe (hamstring), Taylor Adams (knee), Jamie Elliott (leg) all unavailable.

But Jordan De Goey returns after missing the Anzac Day clash with concussion.

While Dew will be having Grundy nightmares, Nathan Buckley is also feeling the pressure as speculation about his contract extension grows.

Buckley said during the week that he wanted to remain the coach of Collingwood and he was "absolutely" aligned with the club's new president Mark Korda.

Collingwood v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Jay Rantall

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton