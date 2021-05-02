MELBOURNE vice-captain Jack Viney will miss Sunday's clash with North Melbourne in Hobart due to a toe problem.

Viney has been replaced in the side by Oskar Baker, while veteran Nathan Jones - who was dropped a week after his 300th match - comes back in as the medical substitute.

The Kangaroos will line up as named, with Connor Menadue the sub.

These two teams are at opposite ends of the ladder with the unbeaten Demons taking on the winless Kangaroos.

As if facing the Demons wasn't already a daunting enough task, North Melbourne will have to contend with former player Ben Brown making his debut for the Dees.

Brown crossed to Melbourne in the 2020 Trade Period after seven seasons at North Melbourne.

His Demon debut was delayed after knee surgery in February, but Brown has strung together two strong performances in the VFL since.

Taking the reins at a rebuilding North Melbourne was always a tall order, but the Roos' injury woes have created further headaches for new coach David Noble.

Melbourne's impressive start to the 2021 season was emphasised last week when it comprehensively dismantled the reigning premiers.

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

North Melbourne: Nil

Melbourne: Jack Viney (toe) replaced in selected side by Oskar Baker

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Connor Menadue

Melbourne: Nathan Jones