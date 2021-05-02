Essendon's David Zaharakis in action against Carlton in round four, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON and Carlton have locked in their final teams for their MCG clash on Sunday afternoon, with Bomber David Zaharakis and Blue Sam Petrevski-Seton starting as the medical subs.

Both teams will otherwise go in as named on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Melbourne vice-captain Jack Viney has missed Sunday's clash with North Melbourne in Hobart due to a toe problem.

Viney has been replaced in the side by Oskar Baker, while veteran Nathan Jones - who was dropped a week after his 300th match - comes back in as the medical substitute.

The Kangaroos will line up as named, with Connor Menadue the sub.

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

North Melbourne: Nil

Melbourne: Jack Viney (toe) replaced in selected side by Oskar Baker

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Connor Menadue

Melbourne: Nathan Jones

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: David Zaharakis

Carlton: Sam Petrevski-Seton