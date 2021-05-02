ESSENDON and Carlton have locked in their final teams for their MCG clash on Sunday afternoon, with Bomber David Zaharakis and Blue Sam Petrevski-Seton starting as the medical subs.
Both teams will otherwise go in as named on Friday night.
FOLLOW IT LIVE Blues v Bombers battle from 3.20pm AEST
Meanwhile, Melbourne vice-captain Jack Viney has missed Sunday's clash with North Melbourne in Hobart due to a toe problem.
Viney has been replaced in the side by Oskar Baker, while veteran Nathan Jones - who was dropped a week after his 300th match - comes back in as the medical substitute.
The Kangaroos will line up as named, with Connor Menadue the sub.
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGE
North Melbourne: Nil
Melbourne: Jack Viney (toe) replaced in selected side by Oskar Baker
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Connor Menadue
Melbourne: Nathan Jones
Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: David Zaharakis
Carlton: Sam Petrevski-Seton