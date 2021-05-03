Port Adelaide players run out for their round seven clash with Brisbane on May 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JOIN AFL Media star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards every morning for our new podcast, AFL Daily.

Get the jump on other AFL fans each weekday morning as Barrett and Edwards set the agenda on footy's biggest stories.

When the AFL Daily podcast drops at 7.30am AEST, Monday to Friday, you'll get the latest footy news and views, plus a look ahead to the big issues and events set to shape the AFL landscape each day.

In today's episode ... Nat and Damo discuss the AFL's practice of publicly discussing controversial umpire decisions and calling out errors.

Damo and Nat also put the spotlight on the game that looms as a "coach killer" for Nathan Buckley and the other problems at the Pies that go beyond the coach.

>> LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST BELOW

The late, great Frank Costa, Melbourne's nervous moments, and Port's growing reputation as a 'flat-track bully' are also one the menu, and there's heaps more.

START LISTENING NOW

In this episode ...

0:27 – How the late Frank Costa helped rebuild Geelong

2:07 – His huge impact on the City of Geelong

3:00 – The lasting stability he gave the Cats at board level

5:14 – Should the AFL clarify contentious umpiring decisions?

7:29 – The pressure on Nathan Buckley keeps growing

8:30 – Lack of club leadership at Collingwood is a bigger issue than Buckley

11:03 – Melbourne on top but it will have to work through those nervous moments

12:24 – Has Port Adelaide become flat-track bullies?