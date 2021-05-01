MELBOURNE veteran Nathan Jones has been dropped a week after his 300th game in place of key forward Ben Brown who will play his first game for the club.
Jones has been left out of the Demons' side to face North Melbourne in Hobart on Sunday and has been named an emergency.
Roos midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke will miss due to personal reasons, while Connor Menadue has been omitted.
Carlton has dumped Sam Petrevski-Seton and will be without Marc Murphy (neck soreness) and Zac Williams (general soreness) for its clash with Essendon at the MCG.
Young ruckman Nick Bryan will be the Bombers' sixth debutant for the season, joined in the side by returning defenders Jordan Ridley and James Stewart.
Shannon Hurn's record-breaking game has been put on hold, with the West Coast veteran ruled out of Sunday's Western Derby with Fremantle due to another calf setback.
The premiership skipper was due to return and eclipse Dean Cox's 290-game club record before re-injuring himself at training on Saturday. Jeremy McGovern (groin) and Tom Barrass (shoulder) will also miss, with Josh Kennedy back as one of three inclusions.
Luke Ryan has been ruled out for the Dockers with a calf complaint, with Darcy Tucker in for his first game of the season as one of two changes.
Sunday, May 2
North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.Lazzaro, A.Hall
Out: L.Davies-Uniacke (personal reasons), C.Menadue (omitted)
Last week's sub: D.Tyson (unused)
MELBOURNE
In: B.Brown
Out: N.Jones (omitted)
Last week's sub: K.Chandler (unused)
Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: N.Bryan, J.Ridley, J.Stewart
Out: A.Francis (ankle), A.Phillips (injured), B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), D.Zaharakis (omitted)
New: Nick Bryan
Last week's sub: D.Zaharakis (replaced A.Francis)
CARLTON
In: P.Dow, M.Owies, L.Parks
Out: M.Murphy (neck), Z.Williams (general soreness), M.Kennedy (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (omitted)
Last week's sub: M.Kennedy (unused)
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Kennedy, J.Petruccelle, H.Edwards
Out: T.Barrass (shoulder), X.O'Neill (omitted), B.Ainsworth (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Ainsworth (replaced J.McGovern)
FREMANTLE
In: D.Tucker, T.Watson
Out: L.Ryan (calf), J.Treacy (omitted)
Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced B.Cox)