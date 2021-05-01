MELBOURNE veteran Nathan Jones has been dropped a week after his 300th game in place of key forward Ben Brown who will play his first game for the club.

Jones has been left out of the Demons' side to face North Melbourne in Hobart on Sunday and has been named an emergency.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

Roos midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke will miss due to personal reasons, while Connor Menadue has been omitted.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R7: North Melbourne v Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Demons at Blundstone Arena

Carlton has dumped Sam Petrevski-Seton and will be without Marc Murphy (neck soreness) and Zac Williams (general soreness) for its clash with Essendon at the MCG.

Young ruckman Nick Bryan will be the Bombers' sixth debutant for the season, joined in the side by returning defenders Jordan Ridley and James Stewart.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R7: Essendon v Carlton Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Bombers and Blues at the MCG

Shannon Hurn's record-breaking game has been put on hold, with the West Coast veteran ruled out of Sunday's Western Derby with Fremantle due to another calf setback.

The premiership skipper was due to return and eclipse Dean Cox's 290-game club record before re-injuring himself at training on Saturday. Jeremy McGovern (groin) and Tom Barrass (shoulder) will also miss, with Josh Kennedy back as one of three inclusions.

Luke Ryan has been ruled out for the Dockers with a calf complaint, with Darcy Tucker in for his first game of the season as one of two changes.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R7: West Coast v Fremantle Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Eagles and Dockers at Optus Stadium

Sunday, May 2

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Lazzaro, A.Hall

Out: L.Davies-Uniacke (personal reasons), C.Menadue (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Tyson (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: B.Brown

Out: N.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: K.Chandler (unused)

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Bryan, J.Ridley, J.Stewart

Out: A.Francis (ankle), A.Phillips (injured), B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), D.Zaharakis (omitted)

New: Nick Bryan

Last week's sub: D.Zaharakis (replaced A.Francis)

CARLTON

In: P.Dow, M.Owies, L.Parks

Out: M.Murphy (neck), Z.Williams (general soreness), M.Kennedy (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Kennedy (unused)

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Kennedy, J.Petruccelle, H.Edwards

Out: T.Barrass (shoulder), X.O'Neill (omitted), B.Ainsworth (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Ainsworth (replaced J.McGovern)

FREMANTLE

In: D.Tucker, T.Watson

Out: L.Ryan (calf), J.Treacy (omitted)

Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced B.Cox)