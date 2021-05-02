MELBOURNE'S unbeaten start to the season has hit a major stumbling block with fears that in-form defender Adam Tomlinson faces an extended stint on the sidelines.

Tomlinson hurt his left knee during an innocuous contest in the first quarter of the Demons' 30-point victory over the Kangaroos on Sunday afternoon and the initial signs don't look good for the 27-year-old.

KANGAROOS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

While the club awaits scans to confirm the severity of the injury, coach Simon Goodwin said the initial diagnosis was that Tomlinson had suffered an ACL injury that will leave him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Horrible Demon news with key defender injuring knee The Dees suffer a concerning injury blow with Adam Tomlinson limping off the ground after hurting his knee

"He's shattered," Goodwin told reporters after the match.

With Tomlinson watching on as a forlorn figure on the bench, swingman Tom McDonald was moved to defence for the second half against the Roos and played a pivotal part in the turnaround that helped the Dees remain unbeaten this season.

Whether or not McDonald continues in that defensive role remains to be seen, although Goodwin does have a number of forward options as his disposal with former Kangaroo Ben Brown slotting into the line-up on Sunday and youngster Sam Weideman still biding his time in the VFL.

Brown booted two goals for the Demons in his first senior game at his new club, while Weideman has kicked 14 goals through three games at the lower level already this year.

More to come