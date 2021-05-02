The Eagles celebrate Nathan Vardy's goal against the Dockers in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY say a week is a long time in football and West Coast proved it.

After being destroyed by Geelong to the tune of by 97 points in round six, West Coast delivered a second-half masterclass to thump rivals Fremantle by 59 points on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles held a slender 13-point buffer at half-time before smashing the Dockers around the contest with a six-goal-to-two third term to run out 20.12 (132) to 11.7 (73) winners.

Glendinning-Allan medallist Tim Kelly starred with 42 touches for the Eagles, with tall teammates Jack Darling, Josh Kennedy and Jake Waterman bagging three goals apiece.

Their 11th straight Western Derby win was achieved in front of an empty Optus Stadium after another COVID-19 scare in WA.

The Eagles will next face Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday afternoon, while the Dockers will close round eight when they host Brisbane at Optus Stadium later in the day.

