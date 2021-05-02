Jeremy Cameron takes the ball before being denied a mark in the round seven, 2021 game between Geelong and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL'S umpiring boss has admitted a controversial decision not to pay Jeremy Cameron a mark in the last 10 seconds of Saturday night's clash between the Cats and Sydney was the wrong call.

Cameron got on the end of a kick just in front of the point post, but was denied a shot on goal after the umpire deemed the delivering kick had not travelled the required 15 metres.

The League's head of umpiring Dan Richardson said upon review the ball had in fact travelled the required distance to be paid a mark.

"It was the view of the umpire at the time, in real time, that the ball had not travelled 15 metres," Richardson told reporters on Sunday.

"Upon video review this morning we have deemed the ball to have travelled the required distance, and should have been paid a mark.

"The umpire in the split-second occasion that it was didn't deem that to be the case."

Richardson also weighed in on another non-decision which occurred just seconds later, wherein the umpire didn't penalise Sydney's James Rowbottom for holding the ball despite Rowbottom making little attempt to get rid of the ball.

"We support the non-holding the ball decision which occurred moments later," Richardson said.

"The siren went and the game finished, and it was arguable to pay a free kick either way.

"It was a timing thing.

"You could argue Sydney might have been saved by the bell in that situation."

Richardson said he had left a message for Cats coach Chris Scott after reviewing both incidents.

Richardson said umpires had the complete support of the League.

"I want to reinstate our support for the roles umpires continue to play in all aspects of the game," he said.

"We also want to commend the umpires from last night for their professionalism."