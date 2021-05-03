Hugh McCluggage in action against Carlton in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WILL be the old against the new this Sunday, and maybe on Brownlow night as well.

Ahead of their highly anticipated meeting this weekend, Fremantle veteran David Mundy is being challenged by Brisbane youngster Hugh McCluggage in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

The 35-year-old Mundy, courtesy of 12 votes from the opening seven games, still holds a narrow lead in the Brownlow Predictor throughout the season's early stages. But he has the 23-year-old McCluggage in close company.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race for Charlie?

McCluggage has polled eight votes in his last three games to rise up the ranks and sits just two votes behind Mundy, who has polled best-on-ground votes in four games this year.

Their duel at the top has been timed nicely, with Fremantle due to face Brisbane – and with Mundy set to go head-to-head against his young counterpart in the midfield – at Optus Stadium this weekend.

Later down the list, superstar duo Marcus Bontempelli and Christian Petracca have joined Adelaide forward Taylor Walker on nine votes. All three sit just a game behind Mundy, who has taken the outright lead.

Jack Macrae and Clayton Oliver have also profited from the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne's fine starts to the season respectively, with each polling eight votes from the season's first seven matches.

Petracca remains alongside Dustin Martin in favouritism for the Brownlow Medal, with the Richmond superstar yet to add to the maximum six votes that he polled from the opening two matches.

