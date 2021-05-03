AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

JOIN AFL Media star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards every morning for our new podcast, AFL Daily.

When the AFL Daily podcast drops at 7.30am AEST, Monday to Friday, you'll get the latest footy news and views, plus a look ahead to the big issues and events set to shape the AFL landscape each day.

In today's episode ... Nat and Damo discuss the changes to teams announcement and an AFL poll that went yesterday that had an overwhelming vote from fans for the re-introduction of Thursday night teams over the current model where teams are released 24 hours ahead of the game

Damo and Nat also pot the spotlight on a rejuvenated Taylor Walker (who wants to go on next year) and the staggering contract offers being thrown around for Carlton's in-form forward Harry McKay.

The possibility of an extraordinary general meeting at Collingwood and the benefits of a stable boards (see West Coast, Sydney and Geelong) are also one the menu, and there's heaps more.

In this episode ....

0:28 – Will Taylor Walker play next year?

2:12 – The importance of senior players

3:01 – Tex's stunning form turnaround

4:08 – Harry McKay's worth and the staggering offers coming for him

7:53 – Jeff Browne election push at Collingwood

9:35 – The 'amazing' records clubs have when they get boardroom stability

11:46 – The popularity of releasing teams on Thursday and the fan vote that surely forces a change

12:42 – Why finding out the teams on a Thursday is a 'special part of the week'