PATRICK Cripps isn't the only big name out of contract at Carlton in 2021.

And after the Blues' emphatic win over Essendon on Sunday, he may not be the most important.

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team look at the players the Blues need to lock away in coming weeks.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary look at all of the big footy issues in this entertaining episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the not-so-big – delving into the most significant talking points of round seven.

In this week's episode …

0.10 – A senior coach kicks off the show

2.35 – Will there be any changes to the top eight after round 7?

5.40 – Who had the more disappointing loss – Fremantle or Port Adelaide?

11.55 – Hang on a second – Carlton's contracts and injuries

18.50 – Who are some names to track in the Mid-Season Draft?

20.00 – Rising Star announcement

22.05 – Exclusive interview with an Exchange favourite

32.05 – The AFL.com.au 'Superstar list'

35.50 – Exchange Exchange

40.00 – Favourite Irish players