Lincoln McCarthy in action during the win over Essendon in round five, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE bigger name teammates Joe Daniher and Charlie Cameron garner most of the attention, there's another Brisbane forward flying under the radar, says Lions vice-captain Harris Andrews.

Lincoln McCarthy is in career-best form through seven rounds and Andrews says it hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates.

"He's been sensational," Andrews said on Tuesday morning.

"His ability to compete hard, bring the ball to ground when he needs to and then follow up at ground level as well.

"He's so dangerous in the air and at ground level.

"He's such a presence down there in the forward line from a leadership perspective."

McCarthy, 27, has been a regular in Brisbane's team since coming from Geelong prior to the 2019 season, missing just two games.

He is averaging 15 disposals, five tackles and has kicked seven goals this season.

His over-the-shoulder handpass in Saturday night's win over Port Adelaide that resulted in a Dayne Zorko goal highlighted his team-first play.

'One of the team goals of the year' Lions dominating at the Gabba with Dayne Zorko's classy finish after clever assist handball by Lincoln McCarthy

"He certainly goes under the radar externally I reckon," Andrews said.

"But internally we're all about him.

"We know the important role he plays and we love having him."

Andrews was another to play at his absolute best against Port, keeping Charlie Dixon goalless in a dominant performance.

It came seven days after Carlton spearhead Harry McKay totally outplayed him, kicking six goals.

It was nice to get back to playing the footy I know I can play.

Andrews' amusing on-mark antics cause Charlie blunder Charlie Dixon misses a shocker from close range. Could Harris Andrews' interesting on-mark antics have caused it?

"Having that resilience and being able to not go on a rollercoaster of emotion is important.

"The last couple of years paying I've learnt to deal with the ups and downs.

"Early on I was probably having a bit more downs than ups and probably let it affect my mood during the week.

"The fact I've grown and matured and learnt to deal with those lows is something I'm somewhat proud of."