CARLTON is set to be without Mitch McGovern for more than two months, with the marking forward suffering yet another significant hamstring injury during Sunday's victory over Essendon.

Scans revealed that McGovern sustained a "high-grade hamstring strain" in the dying stages of the win over the Bombers, which the Blues believe will keep him out of action for between 8-10 matches.

It's another frustrating blow for the 26-year-old, who is yet to string together a consistent run of football since arriving at Ikon Park from Adelaide during the 2018 Trade Period.

He missed the first four matches of this season due to a combination of hamstring and back issues he dealt with over the summer, while he also spent six weeks sidelined with a hamstring complaint last year.

His first season at Carlton was also plagued by a number of fitness issues including back, hamstring and ankle problems.

However, in better news for the side, it remains confident that a host of injured players could be in line to return for this Sunday's crucial clash against the high-flying Western Bulldogs.

Paddy Dow could feature after swelling around his eye subsided, Zac Williams will return from soreness, Jack Silvagni is fit again after missing three matches with a shoulder injury, while Marc Murphy should play after a neck injury kept him out last week.

Young ruckman Tom De Koning and running defender Nic Newman could also be in the selection frame after they made successful returns from back and knee injuries respectively through the VFL last week.

However, Jack Martin remains a fortnight away from returning due to a knee injury, while 2019 first-round picks Brodie Kemp (ankle) and Sam Philp (groin) are unlikely to return before the club's VFL bye in a fortnight's time.