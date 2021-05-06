MELBOURNE and Sydney have burst into the finals race from outside the top-eight last year.

But will they remain?

On this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team look at the most vulnerable teams at the top of the table and who can still making a running for a spot in the eight.

Co-hosts Riley Beveridge, Cal Twomey and Mitch Cleary discuss all of the big footy issues in this entertaining episode of AFL Exchange – and some of the not-so-big – delving into the most significant talking points ahead of round eight.

Don't forget to subscribe to the podcast channel to get the new Thursday release of the show.

In this week's episode…

0.10 – A senior coach kicks off the show

2.35 – Will there be any changes to the top eight after round 7?

5.40 – Who had the more disappointing loss – Fremantle or Port Adelaide?

11.55 – Hang on a second – Carlton's contracts and injuries

18.50 – Who are some names to track in the Mid-Season Draft?

20.00 – Rising Star announcement

22.05 – Exclusive interview with an Exchange favourite

32.05 – The AFL.com.au 'Superstar list'

35.50 – Exchange Exchange

40.00 – Favourite Irish players