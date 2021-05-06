AFL superstars (L-R): Toby Greene and Christian Petracca in action in 2021. Pictures: AFL Photos

Nat and Damo discuss No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and explain the challenges he's facing to get his debut game.

Damo and Nat also put the spotlight on Christian Petracca and Toby Greene who are both coming off contract extensions, and believe one of these superstars could become the best player in the comp in 12 months time.



Also, don't miss Damo's staggering call on a young gun, there is the Showdown v Derby debate, and heaps more.

In this episode ...

0:29 – What's the rush? Key forwards always take time

2:47 – Why Luke Beveridge is being conservative with Jamarra

3:52 – Other high-profile key forwards who have struggled early

5:53 – The challenges facing Jamarra

7:29 – The strength of the Crows v Power rivalry

9:26 – Has Adelaide's recent form taken something away from the Showdown hype

10:17 – Is Port Adelaide a flat-track bully?

11:56 – New deals for Christian Petracca and Toby Greene

12:26 – Who's better, Toby or Trac?

13:58 – Kysaiah Pickett may become the most exciting player "possibly ever"