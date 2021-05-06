PLAYERS and staff from both NSW clubs in Sydney are undergoing COVID-19 tests after a known case visited venues through the city's eastern suburbs.

Swans coach John Longmire and several of his assistants are reportedly self-isolating after they were in a Moore Park cafe in the same timeframe as the positive case visited separately.

A Sydney Morning Herald report on Thursday morning said the Swans had confirmed Longmire and his assistant coaches were awaiting test results after the Azure Cafe in the Entertainment Quarter was announced as a hotspot late on Wednesday night.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant announced one more locally transmitted case of COVID-10 on Thursday morning - a close household contact of the positive case announced on Wednesday.

All Swans players and staff are undergoing precautionary testing as they continue to prepare for Saturday night's MCG clash with Melbourne.

The Swans may fly to Melbourne earlier than expected to avoid potential complications arising from any further positive tests discovered.

Greater Western Sydney, which is slated to host Essendon at Giants Stadium on Saturday, also instructed players and staff late on Wednesday to get tested.

Leon Cameron directs his players at a GWS training session in March. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL is yet to indicate whether it is considering shifting the Giants-Bombers game to another venue - or how the COVID-19 case in Sydney could affect fixturing.

The league's biggest worry, assuming the Swans and Giants all return negative tests, will be predicting the ease of interstate travel in and out of Sydney during coming weeks.

If coronavirus case numbers grow in the NSW capital then border closures could result in the Swans and Giants being forced to temporarily shift outside NSW.

The main concern for the Swans is the infected man's visit on Monday to Azure Cafe, which is in close proximity to the club's headquarters.

The Moore Park cafe in the Entertainment Quarter is a popular coffee stop and lunch venue for AFL and NRL players, as well as other sports officials.