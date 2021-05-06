ALL SYDNEY Swans players and staff have returned negative COVID tests and the club is still preparing to play its Saturday night clash against Melbourne at the MCG despite a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney.

Players and staff from both NSW clubs were tested over the past 24 hours after a known case visited venues through the city's eastern suburbs.

Three Swans assistant coaches - Jarrad McVeigh, Dean Cox and Don Pyke - were at the Azure Cafe on Monday at the same time the positive case visited the Moore Park venue. The trio were deemed casual contacts and isolated before returning a negative test on Thursday morning.

Others coaches, including senior coach John Longmire, also visited the cafe but outside the 12.30-1pm exposure time advised by NSW Health. They also tested negative.

The Azure Cafe in the Entertainment Quarter, which neighbours the Swans' SCG headquarters, is a popular coffee stop and lunch venue for NRL and AFL players, as well as other sports officials.

The Swans may fly to Melbourne earlier than expected to avoid potential complications arising from any further positive tests discovered.

Leon Cameron directs his players at a GWS training session in March. Picture: Getty Images

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant announced one more locally transmitted case of COVID-10 on Thursday morning - the wife of the positive case announced on Wednesday.

Tests of other close contacts have all been negative so far.

Greater Western Sydney, which is slated to host Essendon at Giants Stadium on Saturday, also instructed players and staff late on Wednesday to get tested within 24 hours. Almost all have confirmed they have done so and are now waiting for their results.

No Giants players or staff visited any of the exposure sites at the times identified by NSW Health.

The AFL is yet to indicate whether it is considering shifting the Giants-Bombers game to another venue - or how the COVID-19 case in Sydney could affect fixturing.

The League's biggest worry, assuming the Giants also return negative tests, will be predicting the ease of interstate travel in and out of Sydney during coming weeks.

If coronavirus case numbers grow in the NSW capital then border closures could result in the Swans and Giants being forced to temporarily shift outside NSW.