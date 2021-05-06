Brisbane's Darcy Gardiner in action against North Melbourne in round 12, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has a backline selection dilemma ahead of Sunday's rescheduled match against Fremantle, with the reliable Darcy Gardiner set to return from concussion.

Gardiner missed last Saturday's victory over Port Adelaide, but Lions coach Chris Fagan said he had ticked off the protocols and was available to face the Dockers at the Gabba.

He is likely to walk straight back into Brisbane's back seven, meaning someone from the watertight unit that kept Port quiet will miss out.

Brisbane conceded just one goal from 18 inside 50s in the first quarter against Ken Hinkley's men and finished the match with just five goals against from 58 entries.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Andrews' amusing on-mark antics cause Charlie blunder Charlie Dixon misses a shocker from close range. Could Harris Andrews' interesting on-mark antics have caused it?

"Our backline was really good," Fagan said.

"The (wet) conditions helped a bit, the pressure up the field helped a bit. The backline guys rely on how the ball comes in, more often than not.

"We did a good job of making sure it wasn't coming in with any real flow, so it gave them a chance.

"They're good problems to have. As a coach you always want it to be a hard exercise to pick your team."

Irishman James Madden made his debut last week and would appear vulnerable, although his blistering speed is appealing against small forwards.

One man whose spot is safe is Marcus Adams, who has played the past five matches after missing most of 2020 with a broken foot.

Brisbane's Marcus Adams takes a spectacular mark against Port Adelaide in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The 27-year-old has played as the second key defender alongside Harris Andrews and rarely been beaten.

"He's so brave in the air and he's so strong as well, difficult to play against," Fagan said.

"I'm glad for Marcus because he's had such a wretched run with injury, and I think he felt himself he was letting the team down, so for him to get a bit of consistency week after week is just reward for a lot of hard work."

Midfielder Jarrod Berry will be unavailable for a third straight match with a groin problem.

Fagan said Berry had resumed running but put no timeframe on his return.