ARE YOU ready for this, Geelong? IN: DUSTIN MARTIN.

That's right, Dusty has made it back from New Zealand and is ready to roar as Richmond and Geelong clash for the first time since the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Last time the two sides met was in a Grand Final like no other at the Gabba, which ended with Richmond piling on five final-quarter goals to soar to their second premiership in as many years.

And of course, the superstar Tiger secured his third Norm Smith Medal after another dazzling Dusty display.

Both sides have had up-and-down starts to 2021, with both sitting at a 4-3 record and suffering shock losses.

The Cats were left licking their wounds after a controversial last-minute loss against the Swans last week, while the Tigers showed they're still the team to fear after a stunning victory over the ladder-leading Bulldogs.

As well as Dusty, triple premiership defender Nick Vlastuin also makes a timely return from a knee injury and will be a straight swap in defence for important backman Dylan Grimes (concussion).

Captain Trent Cotchin will miss with a hamstring injury, while last week's substitute, Patrick Naish, has again been selected as an emergency.

The Cats have made three changes for the anticipated clash, with Sam Simpson called on for his first senior game this season and last week's substitute Zach Guthrie elevated into the 22.

Speedster Jordan Clark has been omitted for the second time this season, and Quinton Narkle, who returned to the team in round seven, has also been dropped.

Ahead of the clash, Cats coach Chris Scott said while Richmond's tactics were obvious due to their sustained success, the key to beating the reigning premiers lies in the execution of plans.

Former rookie Jayden Short will play his 100th game for the Tigers, while Geelong's Gary Rohan will notch up his 150th AFL game.