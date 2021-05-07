THERE may have been some slight tweaks to the schedule this week but as far as Fantasy goes, nothing changes.

At this stage of the year we need to continue to remove our fattened rookies e.g. Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $484,000), Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $379,000) and mid pricers e.g. Taylor Walker (FWD, $616,000), Orazio Fantasia (DEF/FWD, $470,000), in order to take advantage of some under-priced premiums.

Under-priced targets include:

Josh Kelly (FWD/MID, $674,000)

Caleb Daniel (DEF, $575,000)

Aaron Hall (DEF/FWD, $575,000)





Keep an eye on Jordan Ridley (DEF, $652,000) who still has a BE of 144.

The byes are just around the corner so keep it in mind when trading over the next few weeks. Ideally, your team will be heavier in the back end to allow you to target upgrades coming off the rounds 12 and 13.

Round 12: Roos, Suns, Giants, Power, Cats, Hawks

Round 13: Tigers, Dogs, Eagles, Lions, Blues, Bombers

Round 14: Crows, Saints, Swans, Pies, Dockers, Demons

Hopefully this is the last Thursday night/Friday we don’t have access to the teams and Sunday squads. As Fantasy coaches, your campaigning has been exceptional and it appears a happy ending is in sight! Not surprisingly, Chris Scott has already flagged a return to the predictable late change or two at the Cattery… ah, it’ll be good to be back.

In this episode …

1:20 - Thursday night teams are back!

3:45 - Judging by Chris Scott's comments, we will have to worry about an increase in late outs.

7:10 - Richmond welcome back Dustin Martin while Riley Collier-Dawkins holds his spot.

11:00 - Will Nick Bryan hold his spot?

14:30 - The news was better than what it could have been for Tom Rockliff.

16:30 - Josh Kelly and Aaron Hall are among the most popular players traded in for round eight.

20:00 - Is Ben Cunnington an option?

25:00 - Most coaches are offloading fattened cash cows, Orazio Fantasia and Taylor Walker are on the hitlist to move on for a few.

26:30 - Calvin names Jack Ziebell as his No.1 captain pick for this week due to the points the Pies give up to defenders.

29:00 - Jack Macrae and Brodie Grundy appear to be safe options for your double points this round.

34:00 - Josh Daicos or Aaron Hall?

36:30 - Darcy Parish or Josh Kelly?

40:00 - Hold or trade Patrick Cripps?

44:00 - Fix red dots or chase points?

