Conor Stone celebrates with fans after GWS beat Collingwood in round four, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

AN INEXPERIENCED Greater Western Sydney team could get even younger, with Tanner Bruhn, Conor Stone and Nick Shipley in line to face Essendon on Saturday.

The Giants will lose small forward Brent Daniels (hamstring), Sam Reid (hamstring) and Matt Buntine (concussion) from the team that beat Adelaide by 67 points last weekend.

Daniel Lloyd could test the turn to youth, with the 29-year-old forward a chance to come straight back into the senior side after recovering from a severe quad tendon tear ahead of round one.

"Lloyd will put his hand up, he's come into calculations," Leon Cameron said on Friday.

"He's been a regular at our footy club. He's been out for a while, but we trust him to come in and play a role.

"Tanner Bruhn had a really good game in the VFL. Conor Stone, Nick Shipley – selection is probably going to come out of those three or four guys."

Bruhn had 23 disposals, six tackles and kicked a goal in the reserves, to follow even better numbers in his only other game at the level in round one.

Shipley continues to stand out for the Giants in the VFL, the midfielder putting in another strong display with 22 disposals, eight tackles and a goal.

But the clear best-on-ground was Jake Riccardi, playing in defence for the first time and starring with 40 touches and 19 marks.

"We wanted to try [Riccardi] down there and probably just give him another opportunity to show his wares. We were rapt with his performance," the Giants coach said.

Greater Western Sydney's Jake Riccardi celebrates a goal against Sydney in round five on April 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's probably not going to come in this weekend, he probably needs another week or two.

"Having 40 possessions as a key back is quite phenomenal but there's some areas of his game that we also want him to work on. But it was a wonderful start to, not his career down back, just his opportunity to play different positions."

Veteran ruckman Shane Mumford is set to hold his place ahead of developing tall Matt Flynn, after the 34-year-old was one of the Giants' best against the Crows.

Mumford sat out the previous match against the Western Bulldogs so has only just started the streak of two or three consecutive matches that Cameron has continually stated the big man is now able to play.

"It's a week-to-week thing. We feel as though Mummy can play this weekend, he's pulled up pretty well and trained on Wednesday," Cameron said.

"He's in really good form. His game last weekend was first class and when he's come into our team, he’s performed really, really well at a high level.

"Sustaining that over a period of two, three, four weeks is always our challenge with him, because of his body just recovering. But we expect him to play on Saturday, then I'll deal with whatever happens the week after."