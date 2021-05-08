North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Will Phillips
Collingwood: Callum Brown

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST   

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone
Essendon: Matt Guelfi

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Nil
St Kilda: Seb Ross (personal reasons) replaced in selected side by Mason Wood

SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton
St Kilda: Jack Lonie

