North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Will Phillips
Collingwood: Callum Brown
KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone
Essendon: Matt Guelfi
GIANTS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE
Gold Coast v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Nil
St Kilda: Seb Ross (personal reasons) replaced in selected side by Mason Wood
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton
St Kilda: Jack Lonie
SUNS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE