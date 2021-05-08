GREATER Western Sydney will be looking to keep its recent momentum going while Essendon will be fighting to get its season back on track when the two sides meet at Giants Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Dons will be looking to bounce back after being overrun by Carlton last week, while the Giants are fresh off thumping the Crows thanks to a four-goal haul from Jesse Hogan in his GWS debut.

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins

The Giants have won three out of their past four and will be keen to continue the trend after a shaky start to the season.

Three GWS players have been ruled out this week due to injury, with Brent Daniels, Matt Buntine and Sam Reid to miss forcing Leon Cameron to turn to some of his less experienced players.

Lachie Whitfield returned from a liver injury last week, and is set to face the Bombers after making it through last week's game unscathed.

Zach Merrett will play his 150th game for the Bombers.

Essendon enter the round placed 15th on the ladder with a 2-5 record, while GWS sit at 11th with a 3-4 record.

