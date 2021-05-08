ADELAIDE captain Rory Sloane has recovered from an eye injury just in time for the Showdown, while Port Adelaide will welcome back midfield veteran Travis Boak.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back after heavy losses in round seven, when Port lost by 49 points against Brisbane and the Crows copped a 67-point shellacking.

Pride will be on the line for both teams, with each sitting at 24 Showdown wins.

Match Previews R8: Port Adelaide v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the Showdown game between the Power and Crows at the Adelaide Oval

Sloane returns after a month on the sidelines with a detached retina, while Boak missed one game with a minor quad complaint.

In his first Showdown, Port recruit Aliir Aliir is likely to have the tough role of playing on Coleman Medal leader Taylor Walker.

The Power enter the round in third place on the ladder with a 5-2 record, while the Crows sit at 13th with a 3-4 record.

Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTE

Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick

Adelaide: Andrew McPherson

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTE

Melbourne: Kade Chandler

Sydney: Nick Blakey

North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Will Phillips

Collingwood: Callum Brown

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone

Essendon: Matt Guelfi

Gold Coast v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Nil

St Kilda: Seb Ross (personal reasons) replaced in selected side by Mason Wood

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

St Kilda: Jack Lonie