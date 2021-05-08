ADELAIDE captain Rory Sloane has recovered from an eye injury just in time for the Showdown, while Port Adelaide will welcome back midfield veteran Travis Boak.
Both teams will be looking to bounce back after heavy losses in round seven, when Port lost by 49 points against Brisbane and the Crows copped a 67-point shellacking.
ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins
Pride will be on the line for both teams, with each sitting at 24 Showdown wins.
Sloane returns after a month on the sidelines with a detached retina, while Boak missed one game with a minor quad complaint.
In his first Showdown, Port recruit Aliir Aliir is likely to have the tough role of playing on Coleman Medal leader Taylor Walker.
The Power enter the round in third place on the ladder with a 5-2 record, while the Crows sit at 13th with a 3-4 record.
Port Adelaide v Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTE
Port Adelaide: Martin Frederick
Adelaide: Andrew McPherson
POWER v CROWS Follow it LIVE
Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTE
Melbourne: Kade Chandler
Sydney: Nick Blakey
DEMONS v SWANS Follow it LIVE
North Melbourne v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Will Phillips
Collingwood: Callum Brown
KANGAROOS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Greater Western Sydney: Conor Stone
Essendon: Matt Guelfi
Gold Coast v St Kilda at Metricon Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Gold Coast: Nil
St Kilda: Seb Ross (personal reasons) replaced in selected side by Mason Wood
SUBSTITUTES
Gold Coast: Alex Sexton
St Kilda: Jack Lonie