WEST COAST will be without defenders Tom Barrass and Liam Duggan when it meets Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawks will be looking to rebound after a heavy loss to St Kilda last week, while the Eagles are fresh off a comprehensive win against Fremantle in the Western Derby.

ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins

The Eagles enter the round in eighth spot on the ladder with a 4-3 record, while the Hawks sit in 16th place on 2-5.

During the week, Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson cautioned Hawks fans against expecting another premiership anytime soon, saying the struggle is part of the journey.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R8: Hawthorn v West Coast Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Hawks and Eagles at the MCG

Hawthorn youngster Harry Morrison will celebrate his 50th game.

Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Dylan Moore

West Coast: Luke Foley