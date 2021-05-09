WEST COAST will be without defenders Tom Barrass and Liam Duggan when it meets Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.
The Hawks will be looking to rebound after a heavy loss to St Kilda last week, while the Eagles are fresh off a comprehensive win against Fremantle in the Western Derby.
ALL THE STATS Follow it LIVE when the game begins
The Eagles enter the round in eighth spot on the ladder with a 4-3 record, while the Hawks sit in 16th place on 2-5.
During the week, Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson cautioned Hawks fans against expecting another premiership anytime soon, saying the struggle is part of the journey.
Hawthorn youngster Harry Morrison will celebrate his 50th game.
Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Dylan Moore
West Coast: Luke Foley