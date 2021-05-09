Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 4.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Keidean Coleman
Fremantle: Connor Blakely
LIONS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE
Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Carlton: Sam Petrevski-Seton
BULLDOGS v BLUES Follow it LIVE
Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Hawthorn: Jack Gunston (back spasms) replaced in selected side by Dylan Moore
West Coast: Nil
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Josh Morris
West Coast: Luke Foley