Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 4.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Brisbane: Keidean Coleman
Fremantle: Connor Blakely

Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Rhylee West
Carlton: Sam Petrevski-Seton

Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Jack Gunston (back spasms) replaced in selected side by Dylan Moore
West Coast: Nil

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Josh Morris
West Coast: Luke Foley

