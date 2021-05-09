HAWTHORN has suffered a massive blow with star forward Jack Gunston a late withdrawal ahead of its clash with West Coast.
The three-time premiership player only returned to the park last weekend from a back injury but was taken out of Sunday's game after suffering spasms this morning.
Dylan Moore will take Gunston's place in the side, with Josh Morris now the medical substitute.
West Coast will be without defenders Tom Barrass and Liam Duggan when it meets Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.
The Hawks will be looking to rebound after a heavy loss to St Kilda last week, while the Eagles are fresh off a comprehensive win against Fremantle in the Western Derby.
The Eagles enter the round in eighth spot on the ladder with a 4-3 record, while the Hawks sit in 16th place on 2-5.
During the week, Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson cautioned Hawks fans against expecting another premiership anytime soon, saying the struggle is part of the journey.
Hawthorn youngster Harry Morrison will celebrate his 50th game.
Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Hawthorn: Jack Gunston (back spasms) replaced in selected side by Dylan Moore
West Coast: Nil
MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Josh Morris
West Coast: Luke Foley