Christian Petracca of the Demons and Tom McDonald of the Demons (right) celebrate during round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

TWIN towers Tom McDonald and recruit Ben Brown have steered the undefeated Melbourne to an eighth-straight win, seeing off a brave Sydney by nine points at the MCG.

Playing a full game in the same forward line for the first time, the pair kicked seven goals between them in the see-sawing 10.7 (67) to 8.10 (58) win on Saturday night.

Sydney jumped out to an early 12-point lead before Melbourne wrested a strong control, and the match meandered on – in a surprisingly flat manner for two free-flowing sides – through the first half in the Melbourne autumn drizzle.

But the Dees struggled to capitalise on their dominance, kicking 2.5 for the second term, the most comical miss of which saw Bayley Fritsch slipping over the goal line while attempting to pick up the ball.

The Swans never dropped their heads, kicking two goals to go into the final break just 10 points arrears, before Callum Sinclair showed some quick reflexes 20 seconds into the fourth to bring the margin to four.

The teams traded goals before McDonald's fourth – after a soaring contested mark above a pack, including teammate Brown – proved to be the match-sealer with around seven minutes remaining.

Led by Callum Mills, Josh Kennedy and Luke Parker, Sydney dominated the centre clearances 17-4, but Demons wrecking ball Clayton Oliver (35, 10 clearances, 500m gained) thrived in the damp conditions.

Dane Rampe made a welcome return to Sydney's defence from a broken finger, but champion Lance Franklin was blanketed by Steven May after two weeks off with bone bruising in his knee.

Young Dee James Jordon (a career-high 23 disposals) was highly impressive in the midfield, Christian Petracca's fine season continued with 28 and eight tackles, while James Harmes (30 and five clearances) didn't miss a beat in his return from a wrist injury.

MELBOURNE 3.1 5.6 8.6 12.14 (86)

SYDNEY 3.3 3.7 6.8 9.10 (64)



GOALS

Melbourne: McDonald 4, Brown 3, Melksham, Petracca, Spargo

Sydney: Hayward 2, McInerney, Hickey, Lloyd, Papley, Sinclair, Mills



BEST

Melbourne: Oliver, McDonald, Petracca, Harmes, Salem, Jordon

Sydney: Parker, Rampe, Mills, Lloyd, Rowbottom, Hickey

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Chandler (unused)

Sydney: Blakey (unused)

Crowd: 35,567 at the MCG