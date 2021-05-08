GUN RECRUIT Zac Williams will return, but former skipper Marc Murphy will miss again, and Paddy Dow has been dropped for Carlton's date with the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.
The Blues regain Williams (foot soreness) and Jack Silvagni (shoulder), however Murphy (neck) will watch on alongside Mitch McGovern (hamstring).
Last week's substitute Sam Petrevski-Seton has been named as an emergency alongside Dow, who was subbed out against Essendon with an eye injury.
The Dogs will be without Stefan Martin for a couple of weeks with Achilles soreness, with the veteran ruckman to be replaced by Jordon Sweet for his second career game. Rhylee West and Josh Schache have been dumped in place of debutant Buku Khamis and last week's sub Lachie McNeil, with West named as part of the emergencies that include No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.
Chad Wingard returns from soreness for Hawthorn's clash against West Coast, however Jaeger O'Meara will be sidelined again. Michael Hartley and Daniel Howe have also been recalled, but Tim O'Brien will miss through Achilles soreness, Dylan Moore has been rested and Finn Maginness dropped.
Eagles ruckman Bailey Williams has been named for his first game of the year in place of Nathan Vardy (foot), while Brendon Ah Chee has been included for Liam Duggan (knee).
Fremantle will be without All-Australian Luke Ryan (calf) for a second consecutive week when it tackles Brisbane, while Ethan Hughes (shoulder) and Heath Chapman (shoulder) are sidelined. Second-year forward Liam Henry and last week's medical sub Taylin Duman are into the Dockers' starting side.
Darcy Gardiner returns from concussion for the Lions and replaces last week's debutant James Madden.
Sunday, May 9
Hawthorn v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: C.Wingard, M.Hartley, D.Howe
Out: F.Maginness (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), T.O'Brien (Achilles soreness), D.Moore (managed)
Last week's sub: D.Greaves (unused)
WEST COAST
In: B.Ah Chee, B.Williams
Out: L.Duggan (knee), N.Vardy (foot), B.Ainsworth (omitted)
Last week's sub: B.Ainsworth (unused)
Western Bulldogs v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: B.Khamis, J.Sweet
Out: R.West (omitted), S.Martin (Achilles soreness), J.Schache (omitted)
New: B.Khamis
Last week's sub: L.McNeil (unused)
CARLTON
In: Z.Williams, J.Silvagni
Out: M.McGovern (hamstring), P.Dow (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (omitted)
Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (replaced P.Dow)
Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 4.40pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner
Out: J.Madden (omitted), T.Berry (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: L.Henry
Out: E.Hughes (shoulder), H.Chapman (shoulder)
Last week's sub: T.Duman (replaced E.Hughes)