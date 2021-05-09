BRISBANE continued its march up the ladder, winning for a fourth straight time with a comfortable 24-point victory in its rescheduled match against Fremantle at the Gabba on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions were in no mood for mucking around, putting the game away early with a five-goals-to-two first quarter on the way to a 14.11 (95) to 10.11 (71) victory.

With Charlie Cameron continuing his recent hot form, kicking 3.5, and strong midfield contributions from Hugh McCluggage (27 disposals), Jarryd Lyons (30) and skipper Dayne Zorko (21), Brisbane never looked like losing.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Brisbane v Fremantle The Lions and Dockers clash in round eight

They led by 21 points at quarter-time, 34 at the half and 32 at the final change before the Dockers battled strongly in the last quarter to reduce the final margin.

The damage was done early, with Brisbane's first quarter ball movement some of its best of the season, slicing up Fremantle in the front half to generate nine shots at goal from 12 inside 50s.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions punish the Dockers through great linking play Fremantle turns the ball over in defensive 50, as Hugh McCluggage finishes a nice piece of Brisbane play

Cameron was a headache, taking 11 marks, most of them inside 50, with his blistering speed too much to handle on the lead.

LIONS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Daniel Rich provided his usual drive from half-back, gathering 31 disposals, while McCluggage added a touch of class around the contest.

He set up a goal for Cameron in the second term with a brilliant spin in traffic leaving two Dockers sprawling on the turf.

Hugh McCluggage leaves Dockers in his wake in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Two steps later McCluggage lasered a pass to an unmarked Cameron who then slotted the set shot.

Fremantle worked hard with Andrew Brayshaw, Nat Fyfe and David Mundy getting plenty of ball, but they were untidy at times and struggled to challenge Brisbane's defence.

The victory puts Brisbane into fifth place ahead of a date with Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium next Saturday.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions pair light up the Gabba with brilliant team play Lincoln McCarthy provides a perfectly weighted handball to set up Rhys Mathieson for a goal

Charlie's revving up

After a slow start to the season, Charlie Cameron has hit his absolute best form. The 2019 All Australian kicked just five goals in the opening five rounds, but has slotted 10 in the past three weeks. Cameron could have kicked anything against the Dockers, running the legs off Reece Conca, Tobe Watson and Griffin Logue at different stages with his blinding speed off the mark. He's now very much back in the conversation as the best small forward in the competition.

Charlie Cameron revs up the bike against Fremantle in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Freo's troubles going forward

The Dockers had no problem winning the ball – they just had trouble scoring with it. While team defence was the issue against West Coast last week, it was ball movement against the Lions, particularly in the decisive first half. With Rory Lobb having another quiet game, too often the ball was directed to Matt Taberner, allowing the Lions' tall defenders to peel off and help out. With Travis Collyer offering some overlap run in the second half, the Dockers were much more dangerous and troubled Brisbane's defence. They generated 52 inside 50s to Brisbane's 49.

Fremantle defender Griffin Logue feels the heat in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Starcevich enhancing his reputation

There's not many tougher jobs in the game than manning Michael Walters, but quiet-achieving Lion Brandon Starcevich added the Docker's name to his growing list of scalps. Starcevich is in his fourth season and is the Lions' go-to small forward stopper with his physical frame and speed off the mark a perfect combination. He kept Walters to just four first half disposals, and Walters finished with just eight – and a goal - for the game.

BRISBANE 5.4 8.7 12.9 14.11 (95)

FREMANTLE 2.1 3.3 7.7 10.11 (71)

GOALS

Brisbane: Cameron 3, Daniher 2, Ah Chee, Hipwood, Lyons, Mathieson, McCarthy, McCluggage, McInerney, McStay, Prior

Fremantle: Serong 2, Taberner 2, Darcy, Fyfe, Henry, Lobb, Mundy, Walters

BEST

Brisbane: McCluggage, Cameron, Rich, Lyons, Zorko, Starcevich

Fremantle: Mundy, Serong, Collyer, Brayshaw, Fyfe, Wilson

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Fremantle: Frederick (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Keidean Coleman (unused)

Fremantle: Connor Blakely (replaced Frederick)

Crowd: 15,403 at the Gabba