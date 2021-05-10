REBORN defender James Frawley is in the frame to make his St Kilda debut on Friday night as the Saints ponder defensive options against Geelong.

Frawley returned in the VFL from a serious hamstring injury late last month before the Saints' VFL affiliate had a bye over the weekend.

Coach Brett Ratten insisted Frawley would become available after a strong training block when speaking following the club's win over Gold Coast on Saturday that moved the Saints to 4-4.

Frawley came out of retirement to join the Saints in November and was a first-choice defender during pre-season before injuring his hamstring in early March.

The premiership Hawk partnered Callum Wilkie and Dougal Howard as the key pillars in defence, with his setback opening the door for debutant Tom Highmore early in the season and more recently Irishman Darragh Joyce.

The Saints will need to contend with the Cats' dominant forward set-up of Jeremy Cameron, Tom Hawkins and Gary Rohan which combined for 15 goals against Richmond last week, plus tackle key tall Esava Ratugolea who pushed forward from the ruck.

Dual best and fairest winner Seb Ross will return for the Saints after missing the win against the Suns after his wife gave birth to twin boys on his 28th birthday on Friday.

Forgotten forward Dean Kent, who hasn't played a game this season, will also be available after being ruled out of selection against the Suns due to concussion.

Key defender Jake Carlisle, who has also rucked in recent weeks, will be a test after a recent back complaint.

Highmore and Ben Long travelled north as emergencies, while Mason Wood was a late inclusion for Ross and Jack Lonie was the Saints' unused medical sub.

Co-captain Jarryn Geary will also return via the VFL this weekend after two impressive weeks on the training track after recent ankle surgery.