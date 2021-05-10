Errol Gulden celebrates the Swans' victory over the Cats in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY Classic coaches are trying to improve their teams through upgrades and downgrades. This means that they need to trade out their cash cows for cheaper ones coming through.

The challenge for many is choosing which player should be held on to and who can be let go.

An easy player to trade out is Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $460k). The Swan scored 44 points in round eight and dropped $24k in value after peaking at $495k in round six. While many are pleased with his 74 average, his breakeven of 88 doesn’t seem achievable considering his last three-game average is 53.

On the other hand, team mate Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $516k) has a breakeven of 74 but has averaged 77 in his last three matches.

The Swans have the final bye (round 14) and could be held for rounds 12 and 13 for the all-important cover needed when trying to field your best 18 players.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through which players to cash in as you look to build your team over the next few weeks.

In this episode …

2:30 - The week before Thursday teams return, Chris Scott pulls an interesting late change.

5:30 - Jordan De Goey finally returns a decent score.

8:45 - The boys deliver their -3s for the weekend.

12:00 - Zac Williams has been a frustrating selection this year after the pre-season promised so much.

17:50 - Fantasy scores from the SANFL, WAFL and VFL.

23:45 - Josh Daicos was a popular trade target last week. Can he be excused for his performance?

26:20 - A 45-point final quarter saved Caleb Daniel's score and still remains a under-priced premium trade target.

30:00 - Should we wait on Jordan Ridley to bottom out in price?

33:10 - Connor Rozee appears to offer some value at $495k.

35:00 - Which rookies should we cull and who should we keep?

38:45 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

41:00 - Could you trade Jack Ziebell to Jordan Ridley to make some cash?

44:00 - Picking one out of Connor Rozee, James Worpel and James Harmes.

48:30 - Why Roy is keen on holding Chad Warner.

53:00 - What score should we be happy with from our premiums?

