Adelaide's Lachie Murphy is helped from the field after injuring his ankle against Port Adelaide in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Lachie Murphy will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on a right ankle syndesmosis injury suffered in Saturday night's Showdown loss to Port Adelaide.

Murphy went down in the first quarter against the Power, having landed awkwardly in a marking contest.

He was helped from the field in obvious pain and was substituted out straight away.

Scans on Murphy's ankle showed a significant ankle syndesmosis injury and he will have surgery in the coming days.

The 22-year-old has played every game this season for a career total of 52 across four years at AFL level.