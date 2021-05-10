ADELAIDE forward Lachie Murphy will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on a right ankle syndesmosis injury suffered in Saturday night's Showdown loss to Port Adelaide. 

Murphy went down in the first quarter against the Power, having landed awkwardly in a marking contest. 

He was helped from the field in obvious pain and was substituted out straight away. 

Scans on Murphy's ankle showed a significant ankle syndesmosis injury and he will have surgery in the coming days. 

The 22-year-old has played every game this season for a career total of 52 across four years at AFL level.  

00:37 Mins
Published ago

Murphy out with ankle injury

Lachie Murphy has been taken from the field after suffering this ankle injury

Published ago

IN ON DEMAND NOW