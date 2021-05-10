ADELAIDE forward Lachie Murphy will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery on a right ankle syndesmosis injury suffered in Saturday night's Showdown loss to Port Adelaide.
Murphy went down in the first quarter against the Power, having landed awkwardly in a marking contest.
He was helped from the field in obvious pain and was substituted out straight away.
Scans on Murphy's ankle showed a significant ankle syndesmosis injury and he will have surgery in the coming days.
The 22-year-old has played every game this season for a career total of 52 across four years at AFL level.