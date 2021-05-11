AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another dramatic day in football.

In today's episode ... Nat and Damo look at what's next for Willie Rioli, plus a team that is once again bogged down in another year of mediocrity gets a hot grilling.

Damo and Nat also put the spotlight on Scott Lycett's dangerous tackle that saw the Tribunal hand him down a four-match ban. Is it too harsh?

A flag contender that is quietly playing itself into some serious form is also on the menu, as is Chris Scott's comments on soft-cap spending and football departments. There's heaps more too.

In this episode ...

0:25 – An in depth look at Gold Coast's history

2:36 – "Being competitive in games is just not enough"

3:52 – The importance of this weekend for Stuart Dew

5:31 – Brisbane's form resurgence since round five

7:22 – Was Scott Lycett's Tribunal ban too harsh?

9:38 – Damo and Nat breakdown the Willie Rioli saga

11:19 – Chris Scott's push for a bigger footy department soft cap

12:43 – The "reckless" amounts spent in the soft cap prior to COVID