Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange.

SHOULD Hawthorn trade this gun to fast-track their rebuild?

The Hawks are languishing in second last after another heavy defeat to West Coast, but the AFL Exchange team have looked at how they could speed up their move on the ladder.

And it should mean the Hawks look at offloading a star midfielder.

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news out of round eight – and some of the not so big.

In this episode ...

1:20 – The contract implications for Shai Bolton and Daniel Rioli after their pub altercation.

4:00 – Are Carlton's finals hopes over if the Blues lose to Melbourne?

8:00 – How long will Hawthorn's rebuild take and how can it be fast-tracked?

12:30 – Cal discusses his week inside Port Adelaide.

19:15 – Death, taxes and…

23:00 – Who are the outside All Australian chances after eight rounds?

26:25 – The surprise out-of-contract players who could be getting interest.

29:45 – Did we write off the Giants' top-eight chances too early?

32:50 – Mitch shines the spotlight on Geelong's late changes.

37:50 – Is it Trenkley or Dunkloar?

38:15 – Does North Melbourne deserve getting a priority pick this year to help fix its woes?